Opinion: Efforts to register voters reaching the wrong people

My family has been recently inspired by the new voting opportunities in Georgia. I am writing on behalf of my mother that passed away seven-plus years ago:



Dearest Jeannie,

Thanks so much for your recent (Nov. 23, 2020) postcard and concerns for me and my voter registration.

I do not get many letters these days since I passed away seven years ago. My friends cannot believe it, but I have shown them your postcard as proof. I must say that your organization, New Georgia, is truly being innovative in its push for voters from the deceased block. What an infinite source and catchy title, New Georgia from the Dead Georgians! I will be glad to do whatever I can (wink, wink); just keep in touch and let me know. One last thing, some of my conservative friends that are here with me have had their feelings hurt since they did not receive a letter from you regarding this?! You might look into that.

Sincerely,

Rosa Wren (dec.)

Greg Wren

Clermont