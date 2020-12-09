Opinion: Efforts to register voters reaching the wrong people

My family has been recently inspired by the new voting opportunities in Georgia. I am writing on behalf of my mother that passed away seven-plus years ago:
Dearest Jeannie,
Thanks so much for your recent (Nov. 23, 2020) postcard and concerns for me and my voter registration.
I do not get many letters these days since I passed away seven years ago. My friends cannot believe it, but I have shown them your postcard as proof. I must say that your organization, New Georgia, is truly being innovative in its push for voters from the deceased block. What an infinite source and catchy title, New Georgia from the Dead Georgians! I will be glad to do whatever I can (wink, wink); just keep in touch and let me know. One last thing, some of my conservative friends that are here with me have had their feelings hurt since they did not receive a letter from you regarding this?! You might look into that.
Sincerely,
Rosa Wren (dec.)
Greg Wren
Clermont
To submit a letter
Send by email to letters@gainesvilletimes.com and include name and hometown. Letters never publish anonymously. Letters are limited to 500 words on topics of public interest and may be edited for content and length. Writers are limited to one letter per month. Letters may be rejected from readers with no ties to Northeast Georgia or that address personal, business or legal disputes. Letters not the work of the author listed or with material not properly attributed will be rejected. Letter writers may hyperlink portions of their letters to sources of their information. Letters and other commentary express the opinions of the authors and not of The Times.