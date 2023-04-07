Opinion: Editorial cartoon made a mockery of tragedy

“Not liberal. Not conservative. Just local” You can now certainly add “Just callous” or “Just evil” to your banner since the publication of your editorial cartoon in the March 31 newspaper.



In over 70 years on Earth, I have never seen a more disgusting editorial cartoon published in a local newspaper. You have taken the tragic loss of innocent life and used it to make a mockery of prayer, of Christianity, of conservative values. I would say shame on you, but your publication of this cartoon indicates you, the editorial staff, have no shame.

My immediate reaction to your publication of the cartoon was such disgust that I threw the paper in the trash where it belongs. If you believe your cartoon enhances your local appeal, you are very mistaken and need to rethink your own — your editorial staff’s — values, which you have put on full display for the world to see.

What you have displayed is clearly a total disregard that this was an obvious hate crime against a Christian church, against 9-year-old Christian students, against Christian teachers and against Christian values. What did this evil event have to do with CRT or free school lunches? Nothing.

By publishing this cartoon you have clearly shown your bias. My response is that I have become a former reader of your newspaper.

Judi Harbin

Sautee Nacoochee