Opinion: Dredging up past racism doesn’t move us forward

“We’ve got to untether ourselves from fighting the battles of the past.”



– Charles Payne





Payne, a Black financial journalist at Fox Business Network, provides sound investment advice to a diverse group of people. He respects Black History Month and its hallowed heroes, but a future-focused Payne isn’t preoccupied with past racial injustices.

Of course, this doesn’t mean we should disregard America’s most disgraceful racial injustice. After all, a four-year Civil War was fought to emancipate enslaved Black people. The cost was 623,973 deceased Americans. Freedom was secured, but racial discrimination lingered.

A century later, Martin Luther King Jr. conducted peaceful protests that produced the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Voting Rights Act of 1965. This landmark legislation and other optimistic outcomes were achieved painstakingly and serve as the quintessential model for perpetual progress in race relations.

Troubling truths: (1) Because America is an imperfect place inhabited by imperfect people, there will always be some racists out there. (2) Dwelling amongst us are some so-called social justice warriors who are dismantling MLK’s daring dream.

These charlatans champion a noble cause, but they’re actually motivated by power, profit and misguided passion that embraces critical race theory. This divisive, diabolical dogma claims that American culture is rooted in systematic racism:

Example 1: Ibram X. Kendi, author of “How To Be An Antiracist” and proponent of an authoritative federal Department of Antiracism, has stirred the racist pot in fanatical fashion. Kendi proclaims falsely: “In order to truly be antiracist, you also have to truly be anti-capitalist.” Hypocritically, Kendi has profited profusely from his pricey speeches and book sales.

Example 2: Robin DiAngelo, a liberal college professor and author of "White Fragility, proclaims erroneously: "White people raised in Western civilization are conditioned into a White supremacist world view because it is the bedrock of our society and institutions. Racism is the norm rather than an aberration."

Example 3: To avenge the senseless murder of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter activists retaliated foolishly with more mayhem. These ruffians, oblivious to Dr. King's legacy of nonviolent demonstrations and a colorblind society, rioted and looted in numerous cities during the summer of 2020. Arrests, prosecutions and convictions have been minimal.

Following this carnage, major corporations — fearful of boycotts and eager to virtue-signal — donated $90 million to BLM. Patrisse Cullors, a BLM co-founder and avowed Marxist, purchased several homes valued in the millions.

Now, $60 million of this organization’s money is unaccounted for and Cullors has conveniently resigned from BLM leadership. BLM is imploding in scandal and, hopefully, accountability will follow.

Kendi, DiAngelo, Cullors and other opportunists prosper by playing the self-serving race card. Fame and fortune are found by dredging up past social injustices and exploiting current ones. The intention is ethnic discord, not racial harmony, and it’s despicable.

Thankfully, Charles Payne is successfully pursuing the American dream in spite of previous racial inequality. He cherishes the Black predecessors who suffered and sacrificed for his sake, but Payne has moved on. What about you?

Dick Biggs

Gainesville