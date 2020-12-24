Opinion: Democrats will face their creator one day

This letter is in regard to the awful condition we find our nation embroiled in today. Four years ago, the people of America elected Donald Trump as president. He was and still is the best president we ever had or likely will have ever again.



Based on what I’ve seen so far, most of his critics don’t care for him for his way of expressing his views or maybe because they can’t control him to follow their party line. He’s the first president that ever took office and actually followed through on all the things he said he’d do. Even with all the never-ending crap he’s endured from those in the socialist Democratic Party and all those of Hollywood, he gave us four years of prosperity and responsible leadership, something we haven’t had in a very long time.

This president doesn’t deserve to leave after only one term and be replaced by traitors who have stooped to levels of lying, stealing and backstabbing that no one would think was possible. Anyone with half a brain knows how they succeeded.

As a Christian, I believe there does exist a place of eternal bliss in heaven for those us who love the Lord, and we will go there someday.

There is also an eternal place of misery, torment and eternal hopelessness for those who reject our Lord, Jesus Christ. I hope a change of heart might take place with some of these people. But if not, I am confident that the Obamas, Clintons, Schumer and many others of their kind will take their rightful place there.

Most in secular America has made their feelings sufficiently clear: They hate Christians and our creator, and we are not welcome in our society. Well, let me be heard also: We don’t like living in a society that spits on our creator, our flag, our national anthem and wipes their muddy feet on the memory of so many of our brave service men and women who suffered and died so that you could live in a free America.

Well, take heart. We will be leaving soon, but I would not want to be in your shoes when you realize we are gone.

In closing, I would like to address this remark to our governor, the dishonorable Brian Kemp. There is nothing unique about you governor. You are just another cheap, greedy, politician who is filling his pockets at the expense of those who elected you. Almighty God will hold you to account one day. Now chew on that, big shot.

Marvin Montgomery

Dahlonega