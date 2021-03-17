Opinion: COVID relief bill isn’t worth the cost

Why can’t journalists do simple math? While President Biden is being praised for his grand achievement, one would think readers would like to know how much their “free money” costs:



Reported cost of the “relief” bill to taxpayers is $1.9 trillion. $1.9 trillion is $1,900 billion dollars or $1,900,000 million dollars. 140 million U.S. taxpayers already pay an average income tax of $15,000 per year. The cost of the new COVID “relief” bill is $1,900,000 million divided by 140 million. So, the cost per taxpayer is $13,571. In return, each taxpayer will receive $1,400. Pay $13,571 and receive $1,400

Such is the return when you invest in the U.S. government.

Any journalist who passed the third grade could make this calculation. This isn’t calculus, it’s division. Oh, but you say, we don’t have to pay it back now? Even worse, when you pile on 2% interest for 30 years, our grandchildren will have to pay many times that and get absolutely nothing in return. If you’re a grandparent who voted for Joe Biden, make sure to explain this to your grandkids.

Steve Ward

Gainesville