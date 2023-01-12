Opinion: Conservative arguments are not popular

Dick Biggs’ letter “Why Conservatism Must Prevail” (Dec. 21) attempts to paint liberals as agents of socialist enemies. He noted “socialism is incompatible with an ‘of, by and for the people’ self-rule system.” The two concepts are not mutually exclusive. Some conservatives suggest Social Security, Medicaid, public education, income tax, welfare, public broadcasting and federal regulatory agencies are socialist programs.



Biggs said liberals are destroying America internally, which will enable foreign enemies to defeat us externally. That’s a smear. Other examples of Republican smears came in previous elections. 2016 brought the despicable right-wing lie called Pizzagate, when some conservatives claimed Democratic Party leaders were involved in a child abuse ring operating from the basement of a Washington pizzeria. Then there was the time Republicans campaigned against Ernie and Bert (“Sesame Street” characters) and the Teletubbies as agents of the “gay agenda” (1999). These examples indicate many Republican campaign allegations are the product of an active imagination and a loose set of ethics.

Biggs spoke of God, Biblical principles, and reminded us our Constitution was signed primarily by Christians. That’s fine and well, but voters should proceed with caution when any political party or spokesperson speaks of God and religion as if they were a private brand.

Biggs repeated his allegations that same-sex marriage, abortion, gender nonsense, critical race theory, political correctness, wokeness and cancel culture are “societal ills that must be eradicated in order to reset America’s moral compass.”

You’d think after seeing the election results, he might conclude the public doesn’t like what he’s selling. If his party is going in that direction, I’ll pass. Americans don’t want religious fundamentalists like the Taliban or the Ayatollah to run our government or reset our compass. One’s religious beliefs should remain between the individual and God, not the individual and state police.

Regarding egalitarian principles on marriage equality and women’s rights to control their own bodies, the voters have spoken. It appears a majority will vote against any effort to take more rights away from women, gays, or block minority access to the polls.

That’s my opinion. What say you?

Bruce Vandiver

Lula