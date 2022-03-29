Opinion: Committee should study unintended consequences of proposed legislation

Given the disastrous results emanating from some well intentioned federal legislation in the psat, I have a proposal. The U.S. Congress should create and fund a commission on unintended consequences. This commission should be an independent body charged with the responsibility of carefully reviewing all proposed legislation in an effort to better identify unintended consequences that often emerge long after passage of the legislation. History has clearly shown that numerous negative and often debilitating consequences have arisen from the passage of previously well intentioned legislation.

Currently, Congress passes broad laws and cedes the implementation details to agencies staffed with subject matter and technical experts. The issue of a cost/benefit analysis by the Congress or the affected federal agency remains murky at best. Unfortunately, the current process has proven to be largely inadequate. A different process is needed, in my opinion.





Raymond Busbee

Dahlonega