Opinion: Blaming Biden for Ukraine further divides us, fuels Putin’s moves

I wish to address the blame being laid on President Biden by extremist pundits and high-ranking Republicans in our government regarding the Russian assault on Ukraine. What an immoral and disingenuous exercise at a time when our citizens need to be trying harder than ever to be unified.



In reality, if Biden has done anything to provoke the attack, it has been that he has supported NATO, a vital alliance for mutual protection and world peace supported by the vast majority of Americans since its formation in 1949.

Putin despises and fears NATO; doubtless he was happy that Trump disparaged this organization during his presidency, even threatening to pull the United States out of it.

Moreover, Trump made many, many statements in support of Putin during his presidency, most notably his remarks in Helsinki in 2018. I doubt that Fox viewers even saw the video of Trump making his outrageous and treasonous statements at the time. And they’re probably not aware that Trump refused to allow anyone except a Russian translator into his various meetings with Putin.

My point is that Putin delights in the hope that Trump could be reelected in 2024. When our people make desperate efforts to blame President Biden publicly for the Ukrainian invasion and thus air our continuing discord with the world, it fuels Putin’s ambition and hurts the Ukrainian people. For the sake of these innocent, suffering people and of the world peace we all so desperately want, we must come together in support of President Biden and the NATO alliance.

Priscilla Wilson

Sautee