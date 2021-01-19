Opinion: Biden’s gaffes trivial compared to Trump’s riot-inciting lies

A recent letter to The Times listed gaffes of President-elect Biden. This list has circulated for months and is nothing new.
However, the list seems trivial compared to the lies and false claims by Trump that incited a riot during a joint session of Congress in the U. S. Capitol building that resulted in the deaths of five Americans.
Tom Reed
Dawsonville
