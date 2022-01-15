Opinion: Biden should have done more sooner on voting rights

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gave a good speech in Atlanta Tuesday pushing for voting rights changes. Only problem is that this speech is a day late and a dollar short. Nineteen GOP-led states have passed 34 laws to restrict access to voting last year. Remove as many drop boxes as possible to discourage voting. Make voting by mail as hard as possible. Don't allow anyone to offer water or food to any voter waiting hours in line to cast their vote. This way it will discourage voters and prevent another Georgia event when Stacey Abrams got grass-roots support in increasing the vote and winning two Senate seats.

President Biden should have made voting rights a priority from the start of his administration and put Harris in charge of guiding it through. Her talents are being minimized by this administration and I don't understand why. Harris is a part of the reason that Biden won the election in the first place.

It is almost too late to change the present voting laws because of obstructionists like Sen. Joe Manchin, who is only looking out for his 15 minutes of fame. He should be more concerned about the out-of-work coal workers in his state who put him in office.

Right now, two voting rights bills are stalled in the Senate. Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Both of these bills are great, but they probably will stay stalled in the Senate because GOP members don't want to offend Trump. This is what our divided country has come to.

I hope Stacey Abrams can work her magic again and gain significant numbers of voters despite the new voter laws. Democracy is being eroded by these voting laws, and eliminating the filibuster is not the answer.

Educating all voters is the best first step to voting in an environment of difficult voting laws. It will take plenty of work, but I think this is our best way to move forward in a divided political world.





William McKee

Flowery Branch