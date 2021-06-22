Opinion: Arts Council is great asset to community

We just returned from a delightful evening of music at The Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center’s new Gladys Wyant Performing Arts Center in downtown Gainesville.

The performers were Banks and Shane, who played outside on the new stage. The lighting and sound system were state of the art.

The Arts Council is known for its quality performances, and this one didn’t disappoint. There are four more concerts this summer; we plan to attend them all! The next one is Celebrate America on July 3.

We are so fortunate to have these events in our hometown. The price is reasonable and the location is easily accessible. Parking is available and traffic is not bad.

The Arts Council programs add so much to our quality of life here in Gainesville.

Don’t mess up a good thing by adding a competing venue next door to dilute the value of our existing one.





Sally DeLisle

Gainesville