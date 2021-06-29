Opinion: Are cracks in our structure leading to a collapse?

“Our House is a very, very, very fine house” -Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young
It’s been so sad to watch coverage of the condo collapse near Miami Beach. Horrific to see dozens of homes now a pile of rubble — where people lived and celebrated life like we do in our homes. The search for survivors is frantic.
But we’re also hearing about warnings of significant structural issues going back to 2018. Warnings, apparently ignored right up until the building collapsed on itself — at a terrible price.
I used homes as a metaphor in a political discussion group to which I belong: The folks who founded this nation essentially building us a new home, our Constitution being a set of HOA rules meant to maintain and make our home even better over the years and the HOA board being Congress.
But let’s go back to warnings. Violent crime is surging. Not just shootings, but mass shootings the lead story many days in the news. Infrastructure also is in the news. Just the other day traffic had be stopped on a bridge crossing Interstate 85. Eery to feel it vibrate as the flow of cars and trucks thundered below me.
As for the HOA board, we have members like Ga. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She likened the mandated use of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic to the Holocaust. Even closer to home, Rep. Andrew Clyde compared the events of Jan. 6 to a busy tourism day at the Capitol — quite busy as a picture of him helping to barricade the doors to the House chamber shows.
So many of their colleagues who should know better claiming the last election was rigged. All these folks elected to office in the very same election. Selectively rigged?
Like the condos in Florida, there is evidence of lots of cracks and structural faults in our “very, very, very fine house.”
Let’s not ignore these warnings. Sure would hate to see our “Our House” become a pile of rubble, too.
Brian Olson
Gainesville