Opinion: Applause for good news from The Times

In 1983, popular recording artist Anne Murray released a song that won a Grammy Award: “A Little Good News.” The closing line capsuled her theme: “We sure could use a little good news today.”



You and I can relate to her lament quite easily. Many of my friends — and probably yours too — have either minimized or eliminated watching or reading the news because they have become weary and depressed by stories revolving around storms, fires, avalanches, traffic jams, drug dealers, domestic violence, murders, child trafficking, corrupt leaders, national and international upheaval and so much more bad news that makes headlines. Many of us have heard the journalistic quip about a news story: “If it doesn’t bleed, it doesn’t lead.”

With that framework in mind, I give loud applause to The Times for the recent feature in the Life section, titled “A God Thing.” The subtitle caught my attention and warmed my heart: “Hall County native spreads love, hope with flower ministry.”

The article began by explaining that Hall County native Leslie Thornton was “rooted by a desire to make a difference in the world.” Leslie started her expressions of kindness when she asked herself, “What if I just gave people flowers that are going through a hard time, just for the sake of doing it, and for free?” Wow, Anne Murray, that’s the kind of good news your hit song pleaded for!

I’m confident that many other Times readers joined me in welcoming this feature that described Leslie’s “Bloomed With a Blessing” mission.

I strongly encourage The Times editorial staff to increase the frequency of publishing uplifting stories that restore our faith in the goodness of people who “desire to make a difference in the world,” as Leslie is doing so impressively.

Bill Lampton

Gainesville



