Column: Why conservatism must prevail

Slavery and states’ rights generated many passionate clashes in the early 1800s. The divide was deep and a major conflict seemed inevitable. Common ground was excruciatingly elusive and, decades later, the Civil War ensued.



That bloody confrontation produced a winner (Union) and loser (Confederacy). Thankfully, the nation was preserved and slavery was abolished. Today, another epic struggle rages, between conservatism and liberalism. The divisiveness is dauntingly deep and common ground remains doubtful. Eventually, a winner and loser will emerge once again.

Here’s why conservatism must prevail:

God – America was founded upon Biblical principles. The Declaration of Independence mentions “Nature’s God,” a “Creator” and “Divine Providence.” The US Constitution was signed primarily by Christians. The US Bill of Rights provides for freedom of religion. Galatians 6:7 warns: “Don’t be misled – you cannot mock the justice of God. You will always harvest what you plant.”

Constitutional Republic – Founding Father John Adams proclaimed: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other. I believe in God and his wisdom.” Socialism is incompatible with an “of, by and for the people” self-rule system.

Domestic defense – The security, stability and sustainability of our sovereign nation depends upon the enforcement of US immigration laws and a formidable fortification along our southern border.

Population preservation – “Honest Abe” Lincoln declared: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” If we allow liberalism to destroy America internally, foreign enemies will defeat us externally.

Rule of law – Police departments must be fully funded to fight the rampant crime wave across America. Public safety must be restored within our communities or our way of life is imperiled.

Cultural common sense – Same-sex “marriage,” abortion-on-demand, gender nonsense, critical race theory, political correctness, wokeness and cancel culture are societal ills that must be eradicated in order to reset America’s moral compass.

Good must vanquish evil and wisdom must replace foolishness if we’re to remain the greatest nation ever. It’s a brutal battle for the soul of our country – one that must be won if we’re to survive and thrive. God bless America!

Dick Biggs

Gainesville