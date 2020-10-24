Opinion: We still need immigration solutions

In the final analysis, it does not matter who built the cages. That they ever existed and were used is a dark stain on the nation’s legacy.

The “cages” in question are the fenced holding pens in which children were kept after being separated from their families as part of the crackdown on illegal immigration at the Mexican border. They became a point of discussion in Thursday’s presidential debate, when Donald Trump was asked about some 545 children who still have not been reunited with their families, despite a 2018 court order to do so.

The president correctly pointed out that the holding pens in which such children were placed were originally built by the Obama administration, of which former Vice President Joe Biden was a part. They were primarily used then to hold families, not just children taken from their parents.

“Who built the cages, Joe?” the president asked repeatedly during the immigration portion of the debate.

Regardless of who built the cages, they should never have been used to take children, some just infants, away from their families as a means of reducing the flow of illegal immigrants into the country. There is no rationale to justify doing so, and the fact that more than 500 of those children may never be reunited with their families should bother every American, regardless of their support for either candidate or political party.

To be clear, it is not just that the federal government doesn’t know where the families are. In most cases, it doesn’t know exactly where the children are either, according to court documents filed by the Justice Department last week as part of an ongoing effort to satisfy the order to reunite the families.

The courts stopped the Trump administration practice of separating children from their families as part of an effort to stop illegal immigration, but not before thousands of such separations had occurred. And while under the Trump administration it was policy to do so on a broad scale, the Obama administration took similar action on a smaller scale in special cases, making it just as guilty.

Most of the missing family members are thought to have returned to their original home countries, leaving their children behind. Most of the children were placed in shelters, and then later homed with sponsors. Some of them the government cannot find, so that even if families are located, it’s possible reunification still may not occur.

Children. Parents. Families. Human beings. And this in the United States.

The torturously sad state of those immigrant children is unfortunately representative of a much bigger and undeniable reality. The government of our nation has not, perhaps cannot, agree on an immigration policy that makes sense.