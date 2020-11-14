Editorial: If senators have evidence of fraud, they should show it

It is more than just a little ironic that in calling for the resignation of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday, Georgia’s two U.S. senators complained about a lack of “transparency.” Ironic because Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler sure haven’t been transparent themselves when asked to provide justification for demanding such a dramatic and unprecedented move.

In a joint statement, the two senators said the state’s top election official had “failed to deliver honest and transparent elections.”

Since Perdue and Loeffler are sitting members of the nation’s most powerful political body, they must have ample evidence upon which to base such startling claims, right? Surely there must be hard empirical data to support an allegation of “dishonesty.” Members of the U.S. Senate would not just suggest, without proof, that illegal votes were being counted in Georgia, would they?

And yet, in the days since issuing their joint statement, neither of the incumbents have been willing to come forward and provide the people of Georgia with the evidence needed to support a call for Raffensperger to resign. You have to wonder why they refuse to be “transparent.”

To his credit, the Secretary of State has gone on about his job as expected. The expected auditing of votes cast in the presidential race is underway, and could be followed by yet another recount. Based on what has traditionally happened in such instances, there likely will be some change in the final numbers, but not enough to erase the vote margin by which Joe Biden has apparently beaten Donald Trump in Georgia.

Raffensperger has even gone so far as admitting he had hoped Trump would win the state, while acknowledging that the final counting of votes would seem to indicate that his favored candidate had been defeated.

Maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised by this latest turn of events. This year’s entire election cycle has been turned upside down by COVID-19, with deadlines moved, election dates changed, voting by mail expanded and pandemic protocols in the polling places. As a cherry on top, the state also debuted new voting machines for the first time, adding to the potential for confusion.

In a few counties, the June primary was problematic, with long lines, technical glitches and some general ineptness. But the problems were not statewide, nor were they insurmountable.

Having identified and remedied issues from the primary, the general election appeared to have gone much smoother, and specific problem areas were seemingly fixed.