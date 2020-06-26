Opinion: Investigations in 2019 shootings are complete. Now, those involved and the public deserve rulings

With the entire nation focused on the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers, we have to acknowledge that there are two such local cases that have lingered in limbo for too long and need to be resolved.

In two separate incidents last September, Gainesville police officers were involved in shootings that resulted in death. The GBI investigations into those cases have been completed for months, but no definitive action has been taken by the district attorney’s office based on the findings of those investigations.

There has been no announcement of a decision that the shootings were justified, nor has there been a decision announced to prosecute the officers involved on criminal charges. Since there have been no announcements of findings, we can only assume the cases have not been presented to a grand jury for review.

It has been nine months since the shootings and six months or so since the investigations were turned over to the local district attorney’s office for action.