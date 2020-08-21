Opinion: Gov. Kemp, we're frustrated, too

The anger and frustration emanating from Gov. Brian Kemp at his state Capitol press conference this week was palpable.

When questioned about a mid-month report from the president’s COVID-19 task force that showed Georgia as having the most new cases per 100,000 residents for that particular week, and twice the national average for cases per 100,000 residents, the governor was quick to make known his thoughts on the subject.

Unfortunately, his anger was directed toward all the wrong places.

He was mad about the report being leaked to the media. He was mad at the AJC for writing about it and at other media outlets for having the audacity to ask about it. He was mad that the media gave credibility to national numbers rather than those being generated by the state. He was mad that more positive news about the state’s efforts to control the virus was not being publicized.

In fact, the governor had little to say about the findings of the report itself, and a lot to say about the fact those findings had been made public by the media. Because, you know, blaming the media is the politically popular thing to do these days, and everything works better if the public only gets to hear the news you want it to hear.