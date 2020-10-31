Opinion: Election Day is upon us; take it seriously

One of the defining moments of a most eventful and dramatic year is almost upon us. Election Day is Tuesday.

It does not seem an overstatement to say that this particular call to the voting booth carries with it more trepidation and drama than any other national general election in recent history. Pandemic polling. Hacking hysteria. Partisan pandering. Convoluted conspiracies. Suppression semantics. Militia madness. Social media mania. All have combined to set the stage for a general Election Day like no other.

As a nation, we have talked ad nauseum about the candidates. It is time now for the culmination of a political process years in the making.

The slates of potential office holders aside, there are some things about the election itself that we have to accept:

Election Day will not go off without a hitch. It will not be perfect. Elections are never perfect. There are always glitches in machinery, questions about registrations, human errors, provisional ballots, misplaced votes, polling problems. Every single time. Always. This year will be no different, and the fact that those sorts of issues will arise should not be used to demean the efforts of thousands of election workers doing their very best to make the system work.

Most of the problems encountered on any election day are the result of human error. Nothing more sinister than that. Someone failed to do something they were supposed to do, or did it incorrectly. Didn’t get a name on the right precinct list. Didn’t observe a polling place rule. Didn’t set up a machine properly. Human mistakes made by a largely temporary work force recruited to work a handful of days in any given election cycle. They are mistakes, not part of any grand conspiracy to change the outcoming of balloting.

This year’s voting will be different. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. In Georgia, far more people will have voted in advance than are likely to vote on Tuesday, and still lines will be long in some areas and the process a slow one, especially given new voting machines that many have never used. Via either absentee ballots or early voting, an estimated 4 million Georgians will have cast their ballot before the traditional Election Day, roughly the same number who voted in total in the 2016 presidential election. The state could see a total of 6 million voters this year, a huge increase.

While we can vote in advance and many have, those advance votes are not counted ahead of Election Day. Results of Tuesday’s balloting will be slow coming in. We may not know for days who won some of the closer races. Don’t expect to go to bed Tuesday night assured of the outcome of anything. You can, however, look forward to the reality that come Wednesday morning that endless bombardment of political advertising that has dominated all media platforms will have slowed to a trickle, kept alive only by the presence of runoffs and potential legal challenges.

A reality of our electoral system is that the voters themselves have some obligations. A perceived lack of convenience is not the same as an intentional effort at voter suppression. Being asked to follow reasonable rules in order to vote does not constitute disenfranchisement of any particular group of potential voters. Inconvenience is not discrimination.