Opinion: Count every legal ballot

Enough already with the willful undermining of the nation’s election process. Please just stop.

For the past several days, President Donald Trump has fabricated one issue after another related to the counting of votes, intentionally promoting a misinformation campaign intended to make the American people distrust a system of electing public officials that has served them well, and he has generally proven he has no understanding of how the election process works.

It needs to come to an end.

Social and traditional media are ablaze with conspiracy theories, as well as complaints of censorship as platforms try to debunk the many allegations that have been proven to be without merit. Supporters of the president rally behind him by repeating accusations for which there is no evidence. Charges are being made. Lawsuits are being filed. And no one is presenting any evidence to suggest that any of the noise being made has merit.

Trump Friday afternoon tweeted “Where are the missing military ballots in Georgia? What happened to them?” Hall County had reported earlier that day it has 55 military or overseas ballots outstanding among 368 total outstanding ballots, also including provisional ballots and absentee ballots that needed to be verified.

Twelve hours previously, he tweeted “So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more.” He presented no evidence of how the race between Perdue and John Ossoff was being altered following the election. The race appeared headed to a runoff as of Friday afternoon.

Several tweets were labeled by Twitter as having disputed or misleading information about an election or other civic process but could still be viewed. One of those tweets was this one: “I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

In Hall County, nine people observed the tabulation process and the elections director said all one had to do to observe was “simply show up.” A review panel including at least one Republican and one Democrat also looked over questionable ballots.

Underlying most of the complaints is a basic misunderstanding of the electoral process that you would not think could exist within an administration that has served in the highest office in the land for the past four years.

No, there is no uniformity in election laws across the nation. Each state is responsible for that process, and they have their own rules. It is not a federal undertaking.

Yes, there are different deadlines in different states. Some count absentee ballots early. Some, like Georgia, are prohibited from counting them until the polls have closed. Some have one deadline by which such ballots must be received; others have a different deadline.

Simply assuming that states are violating the law because you do not take the time to understand the process is a duplicitous approach to avoiding an outcome you don’t want to accept.