Opinion: Beauty of Constitution is it gives us freedom to support it, argue over it, change it

Most folks weren’t aware that Thursday was a special day in the United States. As a day of commemoration, it got less attention than the typical annual celebration of National Cheeseburger Day. Hot dogs weren’t thrown on the grill in recognition; most small towns didn’t hold parades. And yet the annual recognition of “Constitution Day,” lowkey as it may be, celebrates the most fundamental and important document in the history of the nation.

It has been 233 years since a “Who’s Who” of the nation’s founding fathers affixed their signatures to the document that created the government under which we live and, though badly battered and bruised, it still survives as the cornerstone of the nation.

In typical American fashion, we revel in the annual July Fourth celebration of the Declaration of Independence, that rowdy and radical document that spurred a war resulting in our separation from the rule of Great Britain, and yet the more tranquil, cerebral musings upon which our nation’s government sits has far less public appeal and appreciation.

It is particularly important that we pause to pay homage to the U.S. Constitution this year, as it is under assault from many different directions at once with no end in sight for the challenges posed to our most basic governmental structure.