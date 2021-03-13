Opinion: A year like no other: What we’ve gained and lost at first pandemic anniversary

It has only been a year? It has already been a year?



For most of us, the tortured timeline during which our area has struggled to contain and survive the novel coronavirus generates a pair of conflicting sentiments.

On the one hand, it seems we have battled some of the incredible hardships imposed by the virus for much longer than any 12-month period; on the other, it doesn’t seem possible that we have already been dealing with the changes wrought by the disease for an entire year, and continue to do so.

As stories in today’s edition of The Times point out, it was this time last year that the reality of how the pandemic would change our lives truly began to be felt.

On March 13, 2020, President Donald Trump declared that the United States was in a state of emergency, and a day later a similar declaration for the state of Georgia took effect after being issued by Gov. Brian Kemp.

With those declarations, the dominoes of change rapidly began to fall. Schools closed, government offices closed, courtrooms closed, entertainment and sporting events were canceled, businesses shut down. The state’s presidential preference primary, scheduled for March 24 of last year, was postponed, as would be the General Primary a few weeks later.

This weekend a year ago, Georgia had recorded 66 cases of COVID-19. None of those were in Hall County.

The United States was not alone in dealing with the disease in March 2020. Countries across the world, many already more severely impacted than the USA, were shutting their borders, closing cities and towns, ordering people to stay home. Hope of quickly stopping the virus from spreading had disappeared in Europe and Asia, where the disease was already obviously out of control.

Before long, we would be watching social media videos of European towns with empty streets, of neighbors standing on their patios to join in song with one another. Anything to pass the time of forced seclusion.

It has only been a year, yet seems so much longer.

Here in the states, retailers were already beginning to see inventories diminished by shoppers stocking up for extended stays at home. We laughed at shortages of toilet paper, but we didn’t laugh long as essential products became increasingly difficult to find. Cleaning supplies disappeared from the shelves; shoppers were limited in what they could buy and when, and discouraged from shopping in person if they could avoid doing so.

A year later and some products remain scarce. A supply chain overtaxed for a year, workforces depleted by disease, businesses forced to close. We no longer take for granted those things that seemed so normal just a year ago.

Early on, we were told the virus could be managed, that the curve could be flattened, that if we all did our part with clean hands, masked faces and adequate distancing between ourselves and others, everything would be fine.

It has already been a year, and still we’re being told to wear our masks, wash our hands and keep our distance.