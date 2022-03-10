Editorial: What sounds good politically doesn’t necessarily make good policy

In a case of political “follow the leader,” Georgia’s legislative proposal for limiting the power of big social media companies to delete comments and ban users has won passage in the Senate and is pending in the House.

The effort is similar to bills already passed in Florida and Texas to allow those states to regulate giant social media companies like Facebook and Twitter. Those measures now are sitting in the courts pending decisions on their legality. If the Georgia version of the legislation wins final approval it too is almost certainly headed for a court challenge.

We’ve been down this road before, with state lawmakers lining up to pass cookie-cutter laws on abortion, voting rights, gay rights and other hot political topics, only to see them migrate directly into the courts for decisions on whether implementation is legally realistic. There’s a tendency to pass what’s politically popular and let the courts figure out what’s constitutional.

Georgia’s current effort is Senate Bill 393, whose lead sponsor is Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming. Dolezal considers large social media platforms as “the 21st century public square,” and as such believes the government should have the right to control how the private companies operating those platforms operate. He likens social media entities such as Facebook to public utilities like cable television and phone service providers, which already face government regulation.

On the other side of the argument are those who say the platforms are private companies and should be able to establish their own standards and rules of operation without government interference that amounts to legislative control of subjective decisions.

Here it’s impossible not to note the hypocrisy on both sides when it comes to government intervention with private business. Conservatives are outraged when progressives demand the government force a baker to cook a cake for a gay wedding; progressives more than willing for government to force a private business to provide for abortions in an employee insurance policy against the protests of conservatives. As usual, consistency takes a beating at the hands of political expediency.

At the heart of the social platform issue is the contention that conservative political speech is unfairly silenced by the social media giants, though there seems to be a dearth of real evidence provided to prove the case. Certainly, the high profile banning of former President Donald Trump from some sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol provided added impetus for the debate.

It remains to be seen whether Georgia’s bill will make it to the governor’s desk for a signature, though it’s likely a core group of Republicans would love to be able to campaign in this year’s election cycle having voted to take steps to control what many see as a national enemy.