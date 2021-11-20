Editorial: School boards should be a place for discussion, but not like this

Once upon a time, meetings of the governing boards for local school systems were, for the most part, staid and frequently boring affairs dominated by staff reports, budget discussions and bestowing honors on students or teachers for exceptional effort in one arena or another.

There was the occasional public uproar over shifting student populations from one school to another, maybe a vocal challenge to a particular course of study, or a complaint about buses that didn’t run on time, but for the most part school board meetings predictably were sparsely attended and seldom controversial.

That’s no longer an assumption that can be made with any confidence.

Increasingly across the country, school board gatherings have become the battlegrounds upon which political and culture wars are being fought, with strategies that often are loud, angry and threatening.

Thankfully that level of drama has not been the norm locally, as both the Hall County and Gainesville board meetings continue to be conducted with a sense of decorum and control. The same has not been true everywhere.

In neighboring Gwinnett County, two attendees at a school board meeting were arrested Thursday night, one for defying the terms of a “no trespassing warning” by being there at all after being asked to leave a previous meeting for refusing to wear a mask in conformance with system policy. The other was arrested when she scuffled with school police over a pair of scissors in her purse that were found by a metal detector.

Yes, concern in Gwinnett has grown to the point that attendees are now required to pass through a metal detector to gain admission to school board meetings.

The latest Gwinnett incident is just a reflection of things happening across the nation. School meetings are being disrupted by angry crowds, arrests are being made, board members and school personnel are being threatened. It is sadly a sign of the times.

Things have progressed to the point that officials with the National School Boards Association in September asked the president to take action in monitoring threats and violence at board meetings, and the attorney general ordered the FBI to become involved in such cases.