Editorial: Proposed election board changes need public scrutiny

The Hall County Board of Commission and the county’s Board of Elections are squared up for round II in what seems destined to be an ongoing battle over control of the voting process in the county.

Earlier this year, the commission challenged the election board over the responsibility for supervising the county’s election director. The elections director has traditionally reported to the board of elections; the county felt the position should report to the county administrator’s office.

The election board ended up suing the county commission over the issue, and ultimately a negotiated settlement last spring left responsibility for oversight, including the power to hire and fire, with the board of elections.

Now the commission has taken a different direction in challenging the role of the election board, having decided that the current composition of the board is unconstitutional and asking the county’s legislative delegation to enact changes that would put the governing body for elections under direct control of the elected commission.

Currently, the five-member board has two representatives appointed by the local Republican Party, two appointed by the local Democrat Party and a chairman appointed by the county commission. Based on a ruling in a DeKalb County case involving that county’s Ethics Board, attorneys for the Hall County government have determined the existing structure of the election board is unconstitutional and that the county commission should be responsible for appointing all of its members.

The county has asked the local legislative delegation to change the structure of the board so that it would comply, in the legal opinion of the county, with the state constitution. That it had done so apparently came as a surprise to the election board, with whom the county had not discussed the need for any changes.

The election board on Tuesday asked the county to approve funds for it to hire outside legal counsel in order to respond to the county’s position and present its own case to the legislative delegation. As testament to the complex relationship between elements of local governments, the election board must have the approval of the commission to hire its own legal counsel to defend itself against the county attorney.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Elections, there had been no public discussion of the county’s plans, so it’s hard to have an informed opinion on what has transpired to get us to this point.

The cited DeKalb County case involved an ethics board with members appointed by outside groups in addition to the county government. The courts ruled that a body that had government powers could not be appointed by non-government agencies, as doing so ceded the power of government to those not responsible to elected officials.

The thing about court rulings, though, is that different legal experts may have different opinions on what they mean and how they should be applied. Hall County attorneys feel the case means the county’s political parties cannot appoint election board members and that doing so must be a function of the elected officials sitting on the county commission.

Others have different legal opinions on the applicability of the case, which is why the election board has asked for funding to hire its own lawyer. All across Georgia there are boards of elections set up with members appointed by local political parties, so if the case applies to the local board, others statewide are going to have to be changed as well.

Whether the DeKalb case applies here and what has to be done from a constitutional perspective is an issue for attorneys and the courts to resolve. To that end, the county commission should approve funding for the election board to engage outside counsel so that both sides of the argument can be presented and reviewed.

The changes proposed by the county would have the local political parties each submitting a list of seven names to the county commission, which would in turn select two from the list to serve on the board. If none of the proposed names are deemed appointable, the commission could ask for another list of seven.