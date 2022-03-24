Editorial: Our housing market needs a middle ground

The lack of affordable housing for those in lower-tier income brackets has reached a crisis stage across the nation and is very much an issue here at home.
That is why it is encouraging to hear that Walton Harbor, a multifamily complex intentionally designed to meet the needs of a mix of household incomes will be opening in Gainesville in May. The complex will open with 81 apartment units at tiered rates for those making 80% or less of the area’s median household income. It joins Walton Summit, a similar mixed-income multifamily community developed in Gainesville by the same company.
Unfortunately, the new units available for rent won’t go far in meeting the overall need for affordable housing in the area. Whether the options are multifamily units to rent or starter homes to buy, the inventory is lacking, and the choices are few.
The problem exists nationwide, and the ramifications reverberate throughout communities by negatively impacting local economies, overburdening social programs and adding to the burdens of families often overwhelmed by just trying to survive.
Gainesville officials say about 20% of renters in the city fall into the category of “severely cost burdened,” meaning they spend more than half their income on rent.
While the emerging post-COVID economy has resulted in higher wages for some employees, inflation has wiped out some of those gains, and the dearth of housing options makes economic survival even more difficult.
The impact on the local economy is becoming increasingly obvious. If prospective employees cannot afford to live here, then there is no one to perform jobs that are traditionally on the lower end of the wage scale. Eventually, if the underlying foundation of lower-end jobs collapses, those better paying jobs built on top of them will collapse as well.
Business owners cannot survive financially if they can’t find workers. Professionals can’t ply their trades without support personnel. Manufacturers can’t stay in business if their assembly lines don’t have sufficient staffing. Young people move away because there are no options for starting out in the job market.
Eventually, we all pay a price.
The shortage of economically viable housing for those in the lower income brackets is true whether you are looking for space to rent or starter homes to buy.
Traditional suburban growth patterns that have marked the development of the metro Atlanta area are in direct opposition to many of the basic concepts that make affordable housing options viable.
Suburbanites like large building lots and communities without much density. They tend to oppose multifamily construction projects. They prefer housing that exceeds minimal size standards, as well as having a certain level of aesthetic appeal and featured amenities. They frequently are very vocal in opposition to any effort to introduce alternative housing options that might be perceived as lowering existing property values.
All of that works in opposition to efforts to build more housing that is affordable to working class families.
When your favorite local restaurant has its doors closed to dine-in customers because there is no staff available to work, or the neighborhood landscaping crew can’t consistently keep the subdivision looking good because of a lack of laborers, you get a sense of what is likely to happen if something doesn’t change. We are there now.
It’s possible to be proud of our exceptional subdivisions and luxury apartment complexes, while still recognizing a need for options on the other end of the economic scale. The existence of high-end housing does not have to exclude lower-income options.
Despite the urgency of the issue, it isn’t one likely to be addressed with well-defined courses of action by politicians campaigning during the current election cycle, because it’s not necessarily a popular cause. But it should be.
A nationwide study done last year by the National Association of Homebuilders found that government regulations are responsible for about 24% of the cost of a new home. In Georgia, nearly 27% of the cost of a new home was attributable to government mandates in 2021.
The time has come for all local governments to review building policies to see what can be done to reduce the cost of construction without directly affecting residential safety. We would encourage every permitting government in the county to create a committee to study existing regulations to see what cost-savings might be available through a reduction of regulatory mandates.
The issue also needs to be addressed in land use planning and zoning to allow for denser concentrations of population in some defined areas, reduced buffers, lowered building costs and alternative housing options.
Somewhere between ritzy subdivision community and downtrodden trailer park there should be an economic middle ground that allows working families and young people to find housing at a price that also allows them to buy food and own a car. We need to be creative enough to find that middle ground.