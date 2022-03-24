Editorial: Our housing market needs a middle ground

The lack of affordable housing for those in lower-tier income brackets has reached a crisis stage across the nation and is very much an issue here at home.

That is why it is encouraging to hear that Walton Harbor, a multifamily complex intentionally designed to meet the needs of a mix of household incomes will be opening in Gainesville in May. The complex will open with 81 apartment units at tiered rates for those making 80% or less of the area’s median household income. It joins Walton Summit, a similar mixed-income multifamily community developed in Gainesville by the same company.

Unfortunately, the new units available for rent won’t go far in meeting the overall need for affordable housing in the area. Whether the options are multifamily units to rent or starter homes to buy, the inventory is lacking, and the choices are few.

The problem exists nationwide, and the ramifications reverberate throughout communities by negatively impacting local economies, overburdening social programs and adding to the burdens of families often overwhelmed by just trying to survive.

Gainesville officials say about 20% of renters in the city fall into the category of “severely cost burdened,” meaning they spend more than half their income on rent.

While the emerging post-COVID economy has resulted in higher wages for some employees, inflation has wiped out some of those gains, and the dearth of housing options makes economic survival even more difficult.

The impact on the local economy is becoming increasingly obvious. If prospective employees cannot afford to live here, then there is no one to perform jobs that are traditionally on the lower end of the wage scale. Eventually, if the underlying foundation of lower-end jobs collapses, those better paying jobs built on top of them will collapse as well.

Business owners cannot survive financially if they can’t find workers. Professionals can’t ply their trades without support personnel. Manufacturers can’t stay in business if their assembly lines don’t have sufficient staffing. Young people move away because there are no options for starting out in the job market.

Eventually, we all pay a price.

The shortage of economically viable housing for those in the lower income brackets is true whether you are looking for space to rent or starter homes to buy.

Traditional suburban growth patterns that have marked the development of the metro Atlanta area are in direct opposition to many of the basic concepts that make affordable housing options viable.