Editorial: No easy answers on which books should be taught in schools

Censorship or First Amendment? Teachers or book police? Ideas or ideology? Free expression or thought control? Literature or trash? Responsible parenting or political advocacy?



Information or propaganda? Secular or spiritual? Education or indoctrination?

So many issues to debate, so many questions, so few perfect answers.

The national effort to focus attention on the content of certain books being used in public schools made its way to Hall County this week with parents on both sides of the issue speaking out at a meeting of the county board of education.

Thankfully, the local debate over the appropriateness of certain books has to this point been a civil one, unlike what has happened in some other areas of the country. That doesn’t mean the passion is any less on either side of the argument.

The current movement is certainly not something new. Such efforts seem to have arisen periodically in the nation’s history, often following a significant shift in national politics.

What is new is the advent of social media, which provides high-octane fuel to any debate and gives legs to any effort of organizing around a cause. So you have national groups fighting to have certain titles removed from the classrooms; and national groups fighting to stop the removal of those same books.

As has been obvious through the years, there are no easy answers to the questions being raised and the challenges being issued. Anyone looking for a quick answer to demands after this week’s board meeting is likely to be disappointed.

How much is too much when it comes to introducing school students to divisive topics? How explicit is too explicit when dealing with the realities of sexual beings? How explosive is too explosive when discussing social causes? How real is too real? How young is too young?

We do not have the answers. School officials do not have the answers. Parents do not have the answers. While the debate is timely and raging, a quick resolution to the matters at hand is not only unlikely but nearly impossible to achieve.