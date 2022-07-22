Editorial: Money for school security a good move, but how to spend it?

The study found “an armed officer on the scene was the number one factor associated with increased casualties, after the perpetrators’ use of assault rifles or submachine guns.”

But the study only evaluates data from incidents that actually took place. It doesn’t reflect how often having an armed guard may have served as a deterrent to stop an incident before it ever happened.

It is relevant to remember that many school shooters are suicidal in nature, so that the possibility of encountering armed resistance may not be the deterrent one might expect.

The scary reality is those conducting the study found 133 incidents to examine over a period of less than 40 years.

In 85% of the cases reviewed, the shooter was either a current student (70%) or a former student (15%) of the school under attack.

The Hall County system has not yet defined for the public how it intends to expend the money set aside for better security, but indications are at least some of it is to be expended in an effort to address root causes of potential student violence.

“We know too much about previous school tragedies to believe that armed personnel, metal detectors and razor wire are a sufficient and appropriate response,” said Superintendent Will Schofield.

Hall officials have expressed reservations about providing too much detail on how increased money will be spent lest doing so serve to weaken rather than improve the security effort. We would expect more details to be forthcoming at some point. We understand not making all security system information public, but given the colossal failures at Uvalde it is important that enough is shared to give the public some degree of confidence.

Public school buildings are designed for the ebb and flow of hundreds of students and adults daily in an open campus environment. Efforts can, and have, been made to address points of ingress and egress, flow of crowds, access to school property, etc. But there are limits to what can be done while maintaining a functional school setting in which students and faculty feel safe and comfortable.

In a perfect world, we would be able to say “do this and do that,” and everything would be OK. But ours is not a perfect world, and there are those who are sick or simply evil that will take advantage of any opportunity to create lethal chaos.

Regardless of your position on gun control, it is hard to argue against the idea of keeping young people who are motivated to kill others away from access to weapons. Legally limiting the access of youngsters under the age of 21 to certain weapons, just as we limit their driving privileges to certain vehicles, makes sense.

But even if laws were changed, it is naïve to pretend the potential for deadly assault would disappear, forcing professional educators and those in law enforcement to plan for the possibility of a shooting event at any school, any time.

That’s a sad reality.

The study for the National Institute for Justice concludes with “The majority of shooters who target schools are students of the school, calling into question the effectiveness of hardened security and active shooter drills. Instead, schools must invest in resources to prevent shootings before they occur.”

Stopping shootings before they occur is obviously the goal for both our local school systems. We applaud their efforts in that direction, and only wish that the path to doing so successfully was as clear cut and obvious as community critics and experts commenting in the world of social media would suggest.