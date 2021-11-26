Editorial: Justice served in Ahmaud Arbery case, a meager consolation for family and friends

With the Ahmaud Arbery verdict, there is an inclination to want to take a sort of sad satisfaction in the knowledge that despite all the racially tinged factors of the case the jury got it right and justice was served.

We want the world to see that a Georgia jury including 11 White people acted in color-blind allegiance to the law and found three White defendants guilty of the vigilante murder of a young Black man, despite the high-profile nature of the case, the national publicity, and intense scrutiny from every direction.

And there is legitimacy to that position, a validation of positive change that cannot be ignored.

But there are also so many nagging instances of inappropriate behavior and judicial missteps interwoven into the case as to make you wonder if things have really changed as much as we would like to think.

Consider:

The initial investigation by local law enforcement was downplayed and drew very little attention at all. The local newspaper could not even get the name of the victim from police, having to use the coroner as a source. Local law enforcement stonewalled on releasing information about the killing to the media and the public and offered nothing to suggest the heinous scope of the murder. It was not until later when the GBI became involved that the investigation gained serious momentum.

Local prosecutors also were willing to allow the case to quietly slide without taking action. The district attorney for the Brunswick judicial circuit has now been charged with violating her oath of office and obstructing police work for things she did to discourage prosecution of the case even as she recused herself because of an obvious conflict of interest. A prosecutor from another circuit subsequently recused himself as well, but not before authoring a letter to police in which he said there was “insufficient probable cause to issue arrest warrants.”

The police didn’t want to pursue the case, the prosecutors didn’t see any need for arrests. Had it not been for the release of a video of the shooting, the entire affair may have been ignored. But the video shocked and enraged, and the ensuing public pressure brought about a belated push for justice.