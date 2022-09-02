Editorial: Hall’s partnership with UGA a big deal for the state’s top industry

With an ultra-successful business career and a legacy of community involvement and philanthropy, Doug Ivester knows a thing or two about being part of making important things happen. So, when he says something is “a really big deal,”it’s probably wise to pay attention.

Those were the exact words Ivester used this week in describing the newest dual-enrollment agreement for the Hall County school system, one that forges a partnership with the University of Georgia’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.

The agreement with UGA will allow local students to become involved with UGA by taking courses prior to their graduation from the local school system, helping to pave the way for future college graduates prepared to enter the modern world of agribusiness.

Why is it so important?

Because, despite anything else you might think, agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Georgia. Because agriculture is essential in, among other things, feeding the nation. Because too few young people are choosing to go into agricultural related businesses, setting the stage for a national crisis if the trend isn’t reversed.

Making an early connection between local high school students and the state’s flagship university will help create career paths for those with an interest in agribusiness and ultimately help to prepare a future workforce where one is desperately needed.