Editorial: Hall’s partnership with UGA a big deal for the state’s top industry

With an ultra-successful business career and a legacy of community involvement and philanthropy, Doug Ivester knows a thing or two about being part of making important things happen. So, when he says something is “a really big deal,”it’s probably wise to pay attention.
Those were the exact words Ivester used this week in describing the newest dual-enrollment agreement for the Hall County school system, one that forges a partnership with the University of Georgia’s College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.
The agreement with UGA will allow local students to become involved with UGA by taking courses prior to their graduation from the local school system, helping to pave the way for future college graduates prepared to enter the modern world of agribusiness.
Why is it so important?
Because, despite anything else you might think, agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Georgia. Because agriculture is essential in, among other things, feeding the nation. Because too few young people are choosing to go into agricultural related businesses, setting the stage for a national crisis if the trend isn’t reversed.
Making an early connection between local high school students and the state’s flagship university will help create career paths for those with an interest in agribusiness and ultimately help to prepare a future workforce where one is desperately needed.
A dwindling supply of agricultural labor has been documented in numerous studies in recent years, and while it’s a multifaceted issue with many elements, two of the main reasons are changes in the availability of immigrant labor, and a lack of young people going into the agricultural field.
A report on the farm labor shortage done by AgAmerica Lending, cites government data showing that between 1950 and 2000, there was a 73 percent decline in the number of family farm workers in the nation and a 52 percent decline in the number of hired farm workers. It goes on to note the trend has continued year after year since then.
The same study recognizes that farmers are the nation’s oldest workforce. “The rate at which younger farmers are entering the workforce is occurring at an inadequate pace to sustain the number of farmers who are aging out of the agriculture industry,” the report notes.
Local data supports that contention.
The USDA does a Census of Agriculture every five years. The most recent, completed in 2017, found that only about 6 percent of Hall County residents involved in agribusiness for a living were under the age of 35. Conversely, more than 35 percent working in the field were older than age 65. And that’s in a county where agribusiness is a huge part of the local economy.
“We’re facing a crisis. Young people are not showing the interest in agribusiness that the economy demands,” Supt. Will Schofield said at the announcement of the dual-enrollment program.
The UGA agreement is not the first effort the local school system has made to help meet the need in the agriculture industry. Last year the system opened a 51-acre Agriculture Center to give students hands-on experience in a variety of areas related to farming and agribusiness.
And less you think that such educational efforts may not be necessary for an industry that has been around since the nation’s beginning, remember that modern agriculture is often a high-tech and scientific venture, requiring knowledge of everything from computer programs to drone operation, genetic testing to international marketing techniques.
While modernization and automation have offset some of the losses in farm labor, the fact remains that if young people aren’t willing to go into agribusiness, at some point sustaining existing sources of food and commodities for the nation will be impossible, no matter how many robots may be picking the crops.
Congratulations to Supt. Schofield and local school leaders on understanding the need, to the Ivester Foundation for providing money to make it happen, and to UGA for recognizing the opportunity for a viable partnership with the local schools.
“It’s very important as we look for new ways to support the No. 1 industry in Georgia – agriculture – to find new pathways to encourage students to major in that important field,” said UGA President Jere Morehead.
As Ivester noted, providing a way for local students to get a head start on a college education in the world of agribusinesses is, indeed, “a really big deal.”