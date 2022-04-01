Editorial: A conservative approach to surplus SPLOST revenues will serve Hall County well

That said, the process of predicting how much to expect a multiyear sales tax program to generate is not an exact one. Over the course of a six-year SPLOST program, economic winds can shift and shift again, so that projections based on continual economic boom can prove sadly too optimistic, while those assuming economic doldrums can see returns that are better than expected.

For nearly two years, revenues have been stronger than anticipated, which might seem illogical given what has happened in the world during that timeframe. But there are no assurances that such will be the case for the remainder of the SPLOST term.

The world is just beginning to tentatively emerge from two years of economic disruption caused by an international pandemic. Manufacturing, delivery and employment issues caused by COVID-19 have changed everything in the world of supply and demand, which in turn adds to an inflation rate the likes of which we haven’t seen in decades. Gasoline prices are volatile, and a housing market bubble resulting from lack of inventory seems on the cusp of bursting.

Meanwhile, a war is underway in Europe that could easily escalate into something disastrous at a global level, while China plays both sides against the middle in an effort to emerge as the world’s most powerful economic engine.

In short, no one knows what to expect the next few years to bring, which is why the county is fortunate to have surplus sales tax collections now that can be stashed away as protection against what could be leaner years to come.

It is important to remember that SPLOST revenues can only be spent for very specific types of government expenditures, as outlined in the referendum presented to voters for approval. Those funds are not available for any sort of ongoing maintenance and operational expenses, but must instead be used specifically for one-time capital projects, such as road construction, water and sewer expansions, public safety needs and parks.

Remember, too, that those inflationary factors adding to the total revenue collections also apply on the expense side of the ledger. It would be naive not to expect every project on the SPLOST list to cost more to complete than was originally estimated.

If, at the end of the six-year limit for collection of revenue under SPLOST VIII the county finds it does still have revenues in excess of costs for the projects outlined to voters, surplus funds have to be spent to reduce government debt if it exists. Those excess revenues can only be returned to the general fund to allow for property tax relief if all proposed projects are completed and there is no government debt to retire, which is highly unlikely.

For now, county officials can take satisfaction that more sales tax money is coming in than they expected and hope that the trend continues. What they don’t want to see is a repeat of collections during the recession of 2008, when revenues were well under expected levels.

We’re encouraged to know that despite the effects of a COVID pandemic, the county is putting more revenue into the SPLOST account than expected and we hope that trend can continue, but there are far too many unknowns about the years to come to assume that a surplus will exist by the time the program comes to an end.

This is a time for conservative stewardship of the sales tax funds, not looking for ways to spend unexpected money.

The grasshopper may have made pleasing music, but the ants had the right idea. Let’s be ants.