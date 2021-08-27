Editorial: Changes in downtown Gainesville show possibilities of big-picture thinking

Most of us have had an opportunity to enjoy the digital wizardry known as “time-lapse photography,” where images collected over an extended period of time are edited and superimposed upon one another to allow you to see in just a matter of seconds events that actually happened over days, weeks or months.

Done well, the end result can be an amazing bit of photographic magic.

Watching the metamorphosis in downtown Gainesville these days is much like that, except that the changes are happening in real time and not as a trick of cameras and editing. Generational changes are happening right before our eyes, not spread out over years and decades as you might expect for a growing city nucleus evolving into something totally different that what it has been before.

Those involved in re-imagining Gainesville and changing the downtown area forever made a presentation to directors of the local Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Taken individually, any one of the ongoing projects would be significant to the future of the town; collectively, they represent an opportunity for a unique transformation the likes of which most of us have never seen.

That they are all happening at once, and are likely to be done within just a few years, is indicative of transitional planning, cooperation between the private and public sector, and “big picture” thinking that would be the envy of many communities in Georgia.

Not only is the city on the verge of remaking its skyline and downtown business district but also changing the demographics of the heart of Gainesville.