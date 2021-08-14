Editorial: Census data will soon be in the hands of those who draw districts

The face America sees when she looks in the national mirror is rapidly changing.

That is the overriding takeaway from census data released Thursday, which shows a country more racially diverse than ever before, with increasing numbers of minority-majority communities and a steadily dwindling percentage of people who define themselves as White only.

The data, which will be used by states as they begin the politically torturous process of drawing new election districts that will remain in place for the next 10 years, shows a nationwide decrease in the percentage of the White population between 2010 and 2020, while other racial groups increased proportionately.

In California, the numbers show there are now more Hispanics than Whites, and in Texas percentages are virtually the same between those two groups.

The census also showed an overall growth rate in total population that was the second smallest ever between decennial data collection periods, with only the years of the Great Depression seeing a slower rate of growth.

We are, according to the numbers, a nation that is growing at a slower rate than has been the case for decades, with much more racial diversity than ever before. The biggest percentage increase in racial identity was in those who consider themselves to be multiracial, where the numbers jumped more than 275% in 10 years.

We are also, according to the data, a nation where most population growth is occurring in and around major cities, as rural areas in general lose population. Of the 384 metro areas recognized by the census, 312 saw growth over the decade, while most rural areas saw declines in population.

The data for Georgia is similar to the national trends, with the state close to having more minority residents than those who characterized themselves as White in the census. Given the probability of an undercounting during the pandemic’s 2020 census taking and changes since then, it is probable that minority populations now outnumber Whites in the state, though Whites remain the largest single racial demographic.

The numbers released Thursday show Georgia at 50.1% White, compared to 60% in 2010. Much of the change in that demographic is the result of Blacks, Hispanics and Asians moving into the suburban areas around Atlanta.

An analysis by the AJC showed that in the 29-county area comprising the Atlanta MSA the population was 51% White in 2010, dropping to roughly 44% White in 2020. The White population of the city of Atlanta actually increased during the 10-year period.

The AJC analysis showed that statewide in Georgia the White population decreased by 1% while the Asian demographic jumped 53% in a decade, Hispanics 32% and Blacks 13%.

The data confirms what has long been obvious. The state has changed dramatically over the course of the past decade, and with those changes come different ideas, different perspectives, different expectations and different needs.

The census data will come into play as lawmakers gather later this year to redraw political districts based on the new population data. Were the process free of politics, the numbers would be crunched and lines drawn regardless of partisan concerns and any thought of maximizing political clout. But that’s not the way it works.

Given the rapid changes evidenced by the census figures, a legislative body now controlled by White Republicans is likely to look for ways to maximize their political clout until the lines are drawn again 10 years from now, so don’t be surprised to see political districts that look like the results of a can of Silly String exploding.

Georgia gained nearly a million new residents according to the census, and most of those are in the Atlanta area. Since state legislative districts must be drawn to have roughly equal numbers of residents per district, the end result will be that rural districts become larger and fewer in number, while districts in more populated areas increase in number while decreasing in size.

The census showed Hall County with a growth rate of 13.1%, with 23,452 new residents raising the county’s population to 203,136. The county is the 12th largest in Georgia. Racial demographic numbers by county are expected to be released later.

At the beginning of the last century, a play debuted that gave rise to use of the term “melting pot” to describe the United States and its blending of people from many different countries and cultures. Demographically, the numbers suggest we are more of a melting pot than ever before.