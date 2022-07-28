Editorial: Businesses are desperate for help. Where are the workers?

From the beginning, there have been concerns about the long-term effects of contracting COVID-19. Little did we understand the extent to which those lingering problems could be of a fiscal nature, as well as a physical one.

The signs of one of those lingering fiscal symptoms are readily visible all around: “Help Wanted,” “Now Hiring,” “Start Today,” “Signing Bonus,” “Now paying more!” and the more distressing “Temporarily closed due to lack of help.” Or sadly, in some cases, simply “Closed.”

Regardless of which theory you believe to be the root cause, there is no debating the fact that the American workforce is in disarray as millions of potential jobs exist without candidates to fill them.

And there are an abundance of theories.

Some believe time away from the work routine during the pandemic caused many employees to reconsider their place in the workforce and convinced them to try a different way to make a living. Others say the ongoing uncertainties about child care and in-person school attendance have forced parents to stay home. Some think employees working remotely during the pandemic will never again be satisfied with working on-site and thus now refuse jobs that require doing so.

Others point to the money flowing like water from Washington that, combined with reduced spending at the height of the pandemic, allowed some to build a financial cushion and be less in need of a regular paycheck than might be the norm (Since early 2020, U.S. residents have added nearly $4 trillion to their savings accounts.)

And there are some for whom the fear of COVID in the workplace, or mandatory vaccination requirements, remain a deterrent.

In truth, there likely are a combination of factors causing worker shortages in every state, with all of those theories playing a role to some extent.

Whatever the cause, with the massive Baby Boomer generation aging out of the workplace and record numbers of potential workers choosing not to be employed, the nation’s businesses are desperate for help.