Editorial: Atlanta Medical Center's closure will be felt across the state

The foundation of institutional health care for the metro Atlanta area suffered a serious crack with the announcement earlier this month that Wellstar plans to close the Atlanta Medical Center, a major component of the city’s overall hospital strategy.

Since 2016, AMC has been one of only two Level 1 Trauma Centers in Atlanta, joining Grady with that high-level emergency care designation. It also has served a high percentage of indigent and low-income patients who now will have to find care elsewhere, if at all.

And lest you think it’s just an Atlanta problem, the domino effect of hospitals being forced to pick up the slack is sure to extend far from the city.

While state and city officials protested the closing plans and the lack of discussions with Wellstar, in the current health care climate can any of us really be surprised when a hospital plans to shut down? Georgia has seen a number of rural hospitals close in recent years, and the aftereffects of the COVID pandemic and the resulting economic turmoil makes it likely there will be more.

Some critics have accused Wellstar of putting profits ahead of patient care, noting the not-for-profit hospital system’s healthy financial bottom line. The company said it has invested some $350 million in AMC over the past six years, in capital improvements and to cover losses, but that it is not financially viable to keep the hospital open.

The company said AMC lost some $107 million in the past year alone. Wellstar said some 16% of all expenses at the hospital were to provide uncompensated care to patients who could not pay themselves, well above a national mean of 3%.

In addition to an influx of indigent care patients who will be looking for help come Nov. 1, there is the issue of loss of one of only two Level 1 Trauma Centers serving Atlanta. The Level 1 designation, awarded by the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, recognizes that a hospital offers the highest level of emergency medical care and is capable of dealing with the most serious of trauma cases.