‘We’ve got their back’: Law officers show support for NGMC medical professionals

Law enforcement responded en masse to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Thursday, April 23, for a different kind of medical call.



Officers of all stripes — representing the departments in Gainesville, Oakwood, Flowery Branch as well as the Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol — circled the hospital in a show of support.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Cochran said it was law enforcement’s way to “show some appreciation to what our medical professionals are doing.

“I truly think sometimes they’re underrecognized. Sometimes they get forgotten, and we wanted to make sure that they knew that we appreciated them,” Cochran said.

Officers put on their lights but held off on sirens to not startle anybody.

The parade of officers came in off of Downey Boulevard, circling the entire Northeast Georgia Medical Center before exiting on Spring Street.

People from the North Tower came out to wave. Officers waved back and shouted their appreciation.

“It was a good feeling. It was a good thing just to let them know we’ve got their back just like they have ours,” Cochran said.