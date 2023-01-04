By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Update: Some Hall roads reopen after flooding closures
A crew from US Infrastructure Company arrives at Old Oakwood Road at Balus Creek Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, where heavy rains forced the road to close. - photo by Scott Rogers

Update, 2:25 p.m.: Campbell Road has reopened.

Bryant Quarter Road is closed from Holly Springs to Buffington Road due to flooding near the Oconee River Bridge, Hall County officials said. 

Update, 11:30 a.m.: Lakeview Drive at Brenau Point Drive and MLK Jr. Boulevard have reopened. 

Traffic moves along Jesse Jewell Parkway in heavy rain Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Gainesville. - photo by Scott Rogers

The Hall County Sheriff's Office has released a list of roads that have been temporarily closed due to flooding following severe thunderstorms. Roads drivers should for now avoid traveling include:



This story will be updated.