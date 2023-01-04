Update: Some Hall roads reopen after flooding closures

Update, 2:25 p.m.: Campbell Road has reopened.
Bryant Quarter Road is closed from Holly Springs to Buffington Road due to flooding near the Oconee River Bridge, Hall County officials said.
Update, 11:30 a.m.: Lakeview Drive at Brenau Point Drive and MLK Jr. Boulevard have reopened.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office has released a list of roads that have been temporarily closed due to flooding following severe thunderstorms. Roads drivers should for now avoid traveling include:
3435 Old Oakwood Road in front of Primex Plastics in Oakwood
Campbell Road at Holly Springs Road in East Hall
MLK Jr. Boulevard in Gainesville, which officials said is impassable due to standing water
Lakeview Drive at Brenau Point Drive in Gainesville, which is covered by 2-3 feet of water said to be overflowing from a nearby creek
