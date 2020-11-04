‘The whole place shook’: Tree removal companies have heavy demand after Zeta

Adam Miller and his wife, Leslie Miller, woke up around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and moved the family to the basement of their Gainesville home as Hurricane Zeta raged outside.



He heard the wind swirling around 5:30 a.m. before a crack and a thud.

"The whole place shook,” said Adam Miller, who is the head coach for Gainesville High’s head baseball coach. “Obviously at that point, we knew that it had at least landed on the house and had possibly come through. It was pretty scary."

A tree crashed through their 15-year-old son’s bedroom.