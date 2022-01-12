Snow, sleet possible this weekend in Hall

Some sleet or snow are likely this weekend, but how much remains uncertain.
“What we can tell you pretty confidently is we’re probably going to see some winter weather in Georgia,” said Dylan Lusk, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Peachtree City. “Exactly what that is going to be, whether it’s going to be snow, sleet, freezing rain, how much we’re going to get, how long it’s going to last, a lot of that is kind of up in the air.”
People in Hall County can expect snow and sleet late Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service forecast shows a 90% chance of precipitation, including freezing rain, sleet and possible snow showers, late Saturday and into Sunday. Saturday night in Gainesville is expected to get as cold as 30 degrees, and Sunday’s high is expected to be 33 degrees, the forecast shows.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 12, models were still inconsistent, needing more data to nail down exactly what weather conditions are on the way and how much of it.
Lusk said a more accurate picture will be available in the next two days. The weather system moving in only passed Hawaii Wednesday morning, he said. The weather coming in could speed up or slow down by as much as 12 hours, either arriving earlier Saturday afternoon or later Sunday.
“As of right now our county departments as well as municipal departments are ensuring that they have the equipment ready, any type of road treatment products available and in stock,” said Casey Ramsey, director of Hall County’s emergency management agency.
The forecast shows warmer temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 40s, meaning any ice or snow the county could see over the weekend would likely melt early next week.