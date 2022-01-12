Snow, sleet possible this weekend in Hall

Some sleet or snow are likely this weekend, but how much remains uncertain.

“What we can tell you pretty confidently is we’re probably going to see some winter weather in Georgia,” said Dylan Lusk, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Peachtree City. “Exactly what that is going to be, whether it’s going to be snow, sleet, freezing rain, how much we’re going to get, how long it’s going to last, a lot of that is kind of up in the air.”