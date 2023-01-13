Snow flurries possible in areas of north Hall

Snow flurries are in the forecast for northern Hall County, specifically in areas above certain elevations, throughout the day and into the early Saturday morning.

“(Hall County) could at least see some flurries today (and tonight),” said Ansley Long, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Primarily to the north, especially in areas above 1,500 feet in elevation…anytime from now until the early morning hours, overnight.”

Long said accumulation is not expected in Hall, and much of the snow will fall in Dahlonega, Helen, Blairsville and Ellijay.

Temperatures are expected to fall between 29-30 degrees Friday night, with snow flurries dissipating as temperatures start to rise around 9 a.m. tomorrow.

Forecasts show low temperatures right at or just under freezing through Sunday, with highs in the 40s to mid-50s.

With temperatures below freezing, folks should follow a few guidelines to prevent frozen or busted pipes – a frequent and widespread issue following a cold snap that came through Hall County Christmas weekend.