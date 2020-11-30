Snow flurries could come to Hall County Monday night, but don’t expect accumulation

Hall County may see some snow flurries Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Brian Lynn, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office, said the weather event won’t amount to any snow accumulation. He said those with the highest chance of snow build-up are the northernmost areas in Georgia including Towns, Union, Fannin, Gilmer and Murray counties.
“It’s very limited to our mountain counties for what potential there is,” Lynn said.
Although snow sticking to the ground isn’t likely in Hall, Lynn said the county will experience its coldest temperatures of the season this week. For Tuesday and Wednesday morning, he said temperatures are forecasted to drop in the upper 20s.
Lynn said for Georgia as a whole, the National Weather Service’s meteorologists are anticipating a “warmer and dryer winter.” However, he said this doesn’t rule out Northeast Georgia getting snow during the colder months.
“This doesn’t mean you can’t get a system in-between that could cause some winter weather,” Lynn said. “It’s possible. It tends to happen later in the winter season.”