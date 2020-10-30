Power outages, blocked roads, damaged homes: Zeta storm deals heavy blow, cleanup continues in Hall

Thousands of Hall County residents were still without power or otherwise cleaning up Friday evening after powerful winds and rain from Tropical Storm Zeta tore through Northeast Georgia early Thursday morning.

The storm, which forecasters say brought gusts of wind as high as 60 mph to some places in Hall, felled trees, broke power poles and blocked roads, leaving some residents stranded or with damaged property.

A falling tree killed two people in a Buford home, and a few minor injuries were reported in Hall.

Casey Ramsey, Hall County’s Emergency Management Agency director, said Friday the storm was indiscriminate as it blew through Hall, inflicting the same amount of damage in all areas of the county.

Ramsey said Zeta, which made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm, was not as harmful as Hurricane Irma in 2017. Irma, Ramsey said, resulted in more power outages and road closures. However, he still considered Thursday’s strong wind and rainfall significant.

"This is a moderate storm we had to deal with, and we’re fortunate we could get the roads back open in a day to get traffic through,” he said.

Ramsey said Hall’s Emergency Management Agency hasn’t listed any road closures in the county yet because portions of roads are still open. In the case that an entire road does shut down, the agency will let the public know, he said.

Ramsey said the county’s road maintenance team will soon begin removing debris and have the job done by the end of next week.

Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said late Thursday morning there were "over 200 areas on the roadways that need to be addressed." Those areas were affected by downed trees or powerlines or a combination of the two, she said at the time.

Meanwhile, the city of Gainesville has published a list of dozens of road closures, which it is updating.

Lake Lanier and its marinas also saw its fair share of trees and debris lying on docks, Army Corps of Engineers property and private property, according to Jennifer Flowers, executive director of the Lake Lanier Association. But, she said, “It hasn't been the same type of inflow that we saw with the last rain event, where it was just a ton of debris on top of the water, natural debris and the big logs and everything floating."

She added that she had not heard reported higher-than-usual pollution from runoff.