Power outages, blocked roads, damaged homes: Zeta storm deals heavy blow, cleanup continues in Hall

Thousands of Hall County residents were still without power or otherwise cleaning up Friday evening after powerful winds and rain from Tropical Storm Zeta tore through Northeast Georgia early Thursday morning.
The storm, which forecasters say brought gusts of wind as high as 60 mph to some places in Hall, felled trees, broke power poles and blocked roads, leaving some residents stranded or with damaged property.
A falling tree killed two people in a Buford home, and a few minor injuries were reported in Hall.
Casey Ramsey, Hall County’s Emergency Management Agency director, said Friday the storm was indiscriminate as it blew through Hall, inflicting the same amount of damage in all areas of the county.
Ramsey said Zeta, which made landfall in Louisiana Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm, was not as harmful as Hurricane Irma in 2017. Irma, Ramsey said, resulted in more power outages and road closures. However, he still considered Thursday’s strong wind and rainfall significant.
"This is a moderate storm we had to deal with, and we’re fortunate we could get the roads back open in a day to get traffic through,” he said.
Ramsey said Hall’s Emergency Management Agency hasn’t listed any road closures in the county yet because portions of roads are still open. In the case that an entire road does shut down, the agency will let the public know, he said.
Ramsey said the county’s road maintenance team will soon begin removing debris and have the job done by the end of next week.
Hall County spokeswoman Katie Crumley said late Thursday morning there were "over 200 areas on the roadways that need to be addressed." Those areas were affected by downed trees or powerlines or a combination of the two, she said at the time.
Meanwhile, the city of Gainesville has published a list of dozens of road closures, which it is updating.
Lake Lanier and its marinas also saw its fair share of trees and debris lying on docks, Army Corps of Engineers property and private property, according to Jennifer Flowers, executive director of the Lake Lanier Association. But, she said, “It hasn't been the same type of inflow that we saw with the last rain event, where it was just a ton of debris on top of the water, natural debris and the big logs and everything floating."
She added that she had not heard reported higher-than-usual pollution from runoff.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES REPORTED, CONTINUE INTO WEEKEND
As of 7:50 p.m. Friday, 5,108 Georgia Power customers in Hall were without power. The company stated in a press release that it expects power to be restored to 95% of Georgia customers affected by Hurricane Zeta by Sunday night.
But some Georgia Power customers reported the company estimated their power may not return until at least Sunday, Nov. 1.
Georgia Power compared the damage from Hurricane Zeta to the aftermath of Hurricane Michael in 2018. The power company’s damage reports across the state from Hurricane Zeta include more than 350 broken poles, 120 damaged transformers and 1,600 wires down.
For Jackson EMC, estimating when all Hall customers will have their power restored is difficult, especially with the high number of broken poles and downed trees, spokeswoman April Sorrow told The Times on Friday.
As of 7:50 p.m. Friday, Jackson EMC reported 1,217 power outages for its Hall customers, down from 50,000 on Thursday morning at 7 a.m. Sorrow assured customers that the company is continuing to add lineman from other co-ops to help restore resident’s power sooner rather than later.
Habersham EMC, which serves a portion of North Hall, reported 290 power outages among its Hall customers at 7:50 p.m. Friday, and Sawnee EMC reported 286 outages during the same time.
At the storm’s peak, the power companies reported more than half of Hall customers without power.
Blake House, Sawnee EMC’s vice president of member services, said Friday he could not speak to restoration times but knew around 100 crews are working to get the job done as soon as possible.
“This is undoubtedly the worst storm, outage wise, that we have dealt with in our 82-year history,” he said. “With an ice storm, you have limbs breaking and falling and trees leaning into power lines. With this storm, there were thousands of trees uprooted, breaking poles and entangled in our lines.”
April Truett, who lives in a mobile home off Ledan Extension in West Hall, told The Times she was still without power on Friday afternoon, though her property sustained minimal damage during Thursday morning's strong winds and rain. She said she first lost power at about 6 a.m. Thursday.
Truett, a Jackson EMC customer, said she wasn't sure of the cause of her outage, but she did see several broken power poles and trees that had fallen nearby, some resting on power lines.
She said she was concerned about tree limbs or trees falling and damaging her home during the worst of Thursday morning's winds, but she added that late Thursday and early on Friday, "those winds were worse than Thursday (morning)."
"Last night, you could really hear the winds," she said on Friday. "The winds were crazy, like howling, almost."
Still, she only had limbs lying in her yard when the winds stopped, she said.
"I was surprised that nothing fell at my house, because I do have some questionable trees," she said. "I was like, OK, thank you Jesus."
Overall, Truett said she considers herself lucky. She said just around the corner, a neighbor's trailer was crushed by a tree. Her biggest concern now, she says, is that she's getting close to having to throw away food in her refrigerator.
"As a single mom, this is hard," she said.
Updated road closures in Gainesville as of Friday evening:
- Alta Vista Road
- Arbor Walk Drive
- Beechwood Boulevard
- Bradford Street at Stillwood Drive and at Rudolph Street
- Chattahoochee Drive
- Chestatee Road
- Club Drive at East Lake Drive
- Crescent Drive
- Crestview Terrace
- Crystal Court
- Cumberland Valley Road
- Dixon Drive
- Dunlap Landing Road
- Dunn Drive at Cry Creek subdivision
- East Lake Drive at Peninsula Road
- Edgewood Circle
- Enota Avenue NE
- Etta Vesta Circle
- Forrest Avenue
- Green Street SE
- Hamilton Place
- Holly Drive at Springway Drive
- Hwy. 129/Athens Highway at Monroe Drive
- Ivey Terrace
- Lakeshore Circle
- Lakeshore Drive
- Lakemont Drive
- Lanier Avenue
- Lanier Springs Drive NW
- Lee Street NW
- Main Street
- Mountain View Drive
- Nix Drive
- Northside Drive
- Norton Drive NE
- Nottingham Drive
- Old Hamilton Place
- Overlook Drive
- Park Hill Drive NE at Enota Avenue
- Park Street
- Patton Drive
- Piedmont Avenue at Green Street Circle
- Pearl Nix Parkway
- Rainey Street at Martin Alley
- Ridgewood Avenue
- Ridgewood Terrace
- Riverside Drive
- Robinhood Trail at Fairview Drive
- Roper Hill Road
- Skelton Road at Spring Road
- Summit Street
- Thompson Bridge Road at Enota Avenue NW and at Christopher Drive
- Washington Street SW
- Wessell Drive
- White Sulphur Road
- Wilshire Road
- Woodland Way NE
- Woodlawn Avenue
ZETA’S AFTERMATH: REPORTS FROM THURSDAY
South Hall resident Brooke Harris said Thursday that a tree fell on River Hill Drive near her home striking a mailbox but otherwise missing property and people. But a motorist headed up the street wasn't so fortunate, she said.
"A neighbor's (car) windows were all fogged up, so he ran straight into the tree," Harris said, adding that while the car was damaged, the driver was OK.
As for the tree, it otherwise didn't block the street very long, as Brooke's husband, Andy, and neighbors cut up the tree and removed it.
"They all banded together, cut that thing up and hauled it out," she said.
In North Hall, Kimberly Robinson said she and her husband were woken up at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday to the sound of a large tree falling on Robinson's car and porch of the home off Cool Springs Road. Robinson said she and her husband first checked on their 11-year-old son before her husband headed outside to assess the damage to their property.
"He wouldn't even let me go outside the wind was so strong," Robinson recalled. "It was dark so, of course, he couldn't really see. He knew that it hit the car, but he didn't know the extent of the damage until the sun rose and we were able to walk outside."
The car's front and back windshield were both broken out, and the roof of the vehicle had also been damaged. The porch of the home also took damage. An insurance assessment of the damages will take place in the next few days, she said.
"I was in shock. We knew it was going to be bad, but we didn't know it was going to be that bad," Robinson said. "I was relieved that it wasn't our son, of course."
Zeta’s destruction also led some local schools to announce delays or remote classes on Wednesday. Many of those school systems, private schools, universities and other facilities chose to close and cancel classes altogether Thursday.
Gainesville City Schools said its students would learn remotely on Thursday and have no class on Friday. Hall County, meanwhile opted to continue with remote class on Thursday and Friday.
But, said Hall County School District spokesman Stan Lewis, teachers were asked to be lenient with students unable to attend virtually due to power outages.
And just as homes across Hall County sustained damage overnight Thursday, so too, did local businesses.
Teresa Kinsey, agency claims manager with Turner, Wood & Smith Insurance, said her office in Gainesville started receiving calls about storm damage before the business opened Thursday morning.
“There’s two of us that help customers with claims, and we’ve been on the phone all day,” Kinsey said that morning. “There’s a lot of trees on homes, out buildings and some down on cars.”
One of the historic homes turned offices on Green Street was covered in tree branches Thursday morning, after a massive tree fell from 403 Green St. into the Southern Realty of North Georgia property next door.
Bill D’entremont said it wasn’t as bad as it looked from the outside, standing in the front yard of his wife’s law practice, Inez Grant Gillsville Law LLC, where the century-old tree had fallen. The tree top and branches filled the front yard of the Southern Realty property at 411 Green St. and did some damage to the office.
No one was injured, and D’entremont said it didn’t break a single window.
D’entremont called his neighbor about 8:35 a.m. Thursday to share the bad news, said Chris Slate, managing broker of Southern Realty.
Slate said the tree demolished the front porch, damaged part of the roof and caused structural damage.
Because of the pandemic, Slate said her three-person staff has been working from home.
“Thankfully nobody was hurt,” she said. “It’s a true blessing no one was in the building when it happened.”
North Georgia Wildlife Park in Cleveland also reported damages and a massive power outage. In a news release Thursday, the park asked for volunteers willing to help with cleanup of fallen trees and offers of generators, as some animals at the park may need heat.
Times staff members Kelsey Podo, Thomas Hartwell, Jeff Gill, Shannon Casas and Nick Watson contributed.