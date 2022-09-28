Hurricane Ian latest path: Forecast shows strong winds in Hall

Nick Morgan, a meteorologist for Peachtree City National Weather Service, said North Georgia will likely experience a tropical depression, with sustained winds of 25-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph from Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.

He expects about 1-2 inches of rain in the area, which is down from the 3-4 inches forecasted on Monday.

“That area is going to be on the west side of the storm, so not expecting the crazy impacts as compared to the east side of the storm,” he said. “The primary threat for you guys is going to be those increased winds and then trees and power lines down as a result of it.”

Hall County’s Emergency Management Agency will activate its Emergency Operations Center at 8 p.m. on Thursday, agency director Casey Ramsey said in a news release.

Ramsey said the “biggest concern at this point” is the strong winds.

“We encourage citizens to have a plan in place in the event that we experience loss of power as well as down trees which will impact travel,” Ramsey said. “We encourage citizens to monitor a reliable source of news and weather through their local news outlet, the National Weather Service, and local public safety agencies.”

EMA will send out routine updates to the media about the storm and its impacts.

“Information will consist of overall damage estimates, impacts to roadways, power outages, significant emergency responses, and other pertinent information related to the storm,” Ramsey said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is also mobilizing.

“Rain and downed trees and power lines are the primary concern for Georgia as of this morning,” GDOT said in a news release Wednesday morning.

“Georgia DOT teams statewide have equipment loaded and crews are on alert, including immediate-response strike teams ready to respond should the storm turn into a severe weather event anywhere in the state,” GDOT said. “As the storm makes its way through Georgia, crews will begin clean up efforts to ensure roads remain clear for emergency personnel use.”

GDOT said for the safety of its crews, it will pause clean up efforts when sustained winds reach 39 mph, and will resume once wind speeds die down.

GDOT is halting all projects requiring lane closures along Interstates 16, 75 and 95 south of Atlanta, as well as all maintenance and utility projects. Additionally, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes will remain in the northbound direction beginning Wednesday until the storm has moved through the area.