Expect icy roads Feb. 16. Here's which schools, offices will delay opening

Some schools and state offices will be delayed Feb. 16 due to the potential of icy roads.

Hall County Schools and Gainesville Schools announced they will delay by two hours.

Black ice is likely late Feb. 15 and through the morning of Feb. 16 across North Georgia, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will be moving through the area, followed by cold air. With the temperature dropping quickly and humidity remaining high, there won’t be time for roads and bridges to dry and they may then freeze overnight resulting in black ice.

“Areas along and north and west of the Interstate 85 corridor have the greatest risk of black ice

forming,” according to the weather service’s special weather statement.

Rain could change to light freezing rain, sleet or snow in the North Georgia mountains, but any accumulations are expected to be very light.

Crews from the Georgia Department of Transportation were out treating roads with brine in counties north of Hall on Monday, including Lumpkin, White, Dawson, Union and Towns, GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said.

“Crews will continue scouting and treating overnight into tomorrow for icy conditions," she added.