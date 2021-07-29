Work on this major Gainesville intersection is finally done

Road work at Jesse Jewell Parkway and Queen City Parkway/John W. Morrow Jr. Parkway is finally completed.
The $1.6 million project called for new right turns and concrete islands at each of the approaches at the busy intersection. The John Morrow approach to the intersection had a right-turn lane but not a concrete island that separated motorists turning right from through traffic.
“There will be a final inspection, which will likely lead to minor corrective items before acceptance, but the project is complete,” said Kelvin Mullins, Georgia Department of Transportation district engineer, in an email Thursday, July 29.
Final striping was done Tuesday, July 27, on the project, Mullins said.
The project began in 2019 with an Oct. 31, 2020, completion date. It was later delayed by what GDOT called “several utility conflicts” and had a new completion date of July 31, 2021, that later became Aug. 31, 2021.
The road improvements were basically done earlier this summer, but pedestrian improvements still needed to be finished.