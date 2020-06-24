When microtransit service could start in Gainesville, then roll out in other parts of Hall

Microtransit services could start up in the fall in Gainesville and by July 2021 in other parts of Hall County, if the technology that would allow the service to operate gets government officials' approval this summer.





“Unlike other things we’ve done – we've painted the buses, we’ve changed the logo – this is truly a system change,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services, on Wednesday, June 24. “A big system change.”





Microtransit, a public shuttle service that mirrors app-centered, pick-up services such as Uber and Lyft, has been in discussion locally for a couple of years.





It would fall under Hall Area Transit, which now operates a fixed-route system, Gainesville Connection, and Dial-A-Ride, a countywide curbside transportation service that requires phone reservations at least 48 hours before pickup.