When, how public can voice thoughts on Gainesville Connection ending service

Public meetings are set next week on Hall Area Transit plans to end Gainesville Connection, a fixed-route public transit that’s operated for 20 years, on June 30.
In-person meetings are set for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Hall Area Transit, 687 Main St., Gainesville.
Virtual meetings will take place at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, on Zoom. The meeting ID number is 81268055312.
Hall Area Transit is looking to end the bus service, along with Dial-A-Ride, a countywide, reservations-only curbside van service that operates throughout Hall. Gainesville Connection operates only in the city.
WeGo, a new app-based van service rolled out by Hall Area Transit in December, would be the lone public transit option starting July 1.