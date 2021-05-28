By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
When, how public can voice thoughts on Gainesville Connection ending service
Hall Area Transit
A Gainesville Connection bus drops off seniors at the Fair Street Neighborhood Center one morning in July 2017. The fixed-route bus service is a service of Hall Area Transit. - photo by Scott Rogers

Public meetings are set next week on Hall Area Transit plans to end Gainesville Connection, a fixed-route public transit that’s operated for 20 years, on June 30.

In-person meetings are set for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Hall Area Transit, 687 Main St., Gainesville.

Virtual meetings will take place at noon, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, on Zoom. The meeting ID number is 81268055312.

Hall Area Transit is looking to end the bus service, along with Dial-A-Ride, a countywide, reservations-only curbside van service that operates throughout Hall. Gainesville Connection operates only in the city.

WeGo, a new app-based van service rolled out by Hall Area Transit in December, would be the lone public transit option starting July 1.

