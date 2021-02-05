WeGo to provide $1 rides to select COVID-19 vaccination locations

The city of Gainesville’s vanpool service, WeGo, has only been in operation for two months, but it could make a major difference for residents in need of the COVID-19 vaccine.

From Monday, Feb. 8 until March 31, the city is offering WeGo rides to vaccine appointments at a reduced rate of $1 per ride to eight vaccination centers throughout the city. The service normally operates at $3 per ride.

Gainesville-Hall County Community Service Center Director Phillippa Moss said she believes the service can be a “game-changer” for a community that has been hit especially hard by the ongoing pandemic.

In some rural areas across the country, people have found COVID-19 vaccinations inaccessible due to long commutes between vaccination centers or limited to no transportation options.

“We are a resource-rich community, and we did not want transportation to be a barrier for people getting the vaccine,” Moss told the Times. “When our staff and I noticed the uptick in cases in our country, we knew we needed to use our resources like WeGo to make a difference during this pandemic.”

WeGo operates a 10-12 person fleet from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and riders must download the app to schedule a pick-up time and destination.

In Georgia, vaccines are currently only available to residents who are 65 and older, healthcare workers, residents, and staff of long-term facilities, law enforcement and first responders.

Dave Palmer, a spokesman for District 2 public health, said this week that vaccination appointments scheduled at the Hall County Health Department will be moved to the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center from Feb. 8 onwards.

Moss said that public transportation models such as WeGo are not only designed to meet the evolving needs of its patrons but also to serve as a reliable tool in times of crisis.

“I’m very much aware of the impact that COVID-19 has had on the Gainesville-Hall County community and its life-or-death issue,” said Moss. “For us, it’s important to use services like public transportation to ensure the health and safety of our community.”