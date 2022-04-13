The latest on South Hall’s newest roundabout

The roundabout at Hog Mountain and Cash roads in South Hall is open.
Gone are the stop signs that once controlled traffic at the busy intersection near Flowery Branch High School.
Some work still needs to be done, including paving and striping, with final completion expected by the end of next week, County Engineer Frank Miller said.
Rainy weather this week may affect completion, he added.
Like other roundabouts that have been built around Hall County, the Cash Road/Hog Mountain one will allow people to turn right into a circle and then exit onto a roadway leading them to where they need to go.
The circle will have two exits on Hog Mountain Road, one on Cash Road and one that leads into Folksong Apartments, a 334-unit complex that’s under construction and close to opening.
The roundabout could be especially helpful for Cash Road residents. Cash Road’s sharp angle at Hog Mountain Road can make turning left from Cash onto Hog Mountain a tricky maneuver.
And Hog Mountain traffic can be quite hectic, as the road runs between Spout Springs Road and the Atlanta Falcons headquarters off Falcon Parkway. Also, the road gets busy at school times, as Davis Middle School is also nearby, sitting off Falcon Parkway across from the NFL franchise.