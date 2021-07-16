Say hello to Gainesville’s new downtown trolley service

A new lunchtime trolley can be seen circling the historic square in downtown Gainesville.
Officially launched on Monday, July 12, the trolley will travel a fixed 30-minute route from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday along Jesse Jewell Parkway and the downtown Gainesville square.
The trolley is free to ride and can transport up to 24 passengers. It has a wheelchair ramp to accommodate people with handicaps. Trolley driver Johnny Shields said the trolley will stop for anyone who waves it down, though it also stops at bus stops previously reserved for Gainesville Connection, the signs of which will be rebranded over the next few weeks. Gainesville Connection ended bus service in June.
“We have not installed specific stops on the route,” said Shane Thompson, transit operations manager for Gainesville, in an email. “I am currently getting the signs ready as we speak. On the square the trolley goes down Spring Street and comes back up Washington Street.”
“I’d say the best place to catch one of the trolleys would be on the corner of Spring and Main or Washington and Main, or just past there at Dress Up,” he said.
The trolley has picked up only “10 people at most this week,” Shields said, though he expects it to get busier in the coming weeks as more people learn about the trolley.
“Local retailers and residents have been talking about a lunch and dinner trolley service for years,” said Phillipa Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Service Center, in a press release. “It has always been on our list of things to do, but in 2019, the funding came together and the rest is history.”
The vehicles cost about $160,000 apiece and feature an all-wood exterior, including the seats, floors and sides. They have a lifespan of about 10 to 12 years.
The trolleys were paid for mostly with federal money, with 10% each from state and local governments. The first year’s operating costs are free, thanks to money from the federal CARES Act, distributed in 2020.
The trolleys resemble those of the late 1800s and early 1900s, Moss said, “when trolleys were all the rage across the country.”
“For several years now, local residents who have traveled to other communities with trolley services have come home to ask, ‘Why don’t we have a trolley?’ Many Georgia communities have integrated trolleys into their transportation plan,” Moss said, such as in Athens and Milledgeville.