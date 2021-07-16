Say hello to Gainesville’s new downtown trolley service

A new lunchtime trolley can be seen circling the historic square in downtown Gainesville.



Officially launched on Monday, July 12, the trolley will travel a fixed 30-minute route from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday along Jesse Jewell Parkway and the downtown Gainesville square.

The trolley is free to ride and can transport up to 24 passengers. It has a wheelchair ramp to accommodate people with handicaps. Trolley driver Johnny Shields said the trolley will stop for anyone who waves it down, though it also stops at bus stops previously reserved for Gainesville Connection, the signs of which will be rebranded over the next few weeks. Gainesville Connection ended bus service in June.